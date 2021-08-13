When Samsung announced its foldable devices, their durability was always in question. The first-generation Z Fold’s recall only added to the doubt present in the heads of consumers. But by revisiting the design table and shipping devices for the last two years, Samsung has continually added features we are used to on mainstream devices to their folding phones and brought unique use cases only possible with that kind of hardware. But one aspect that can prolong the life of such hardware has been missing, an IP rating. So is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 waterproof?

The answer to this question is no, but unlike the previous generation, it is water-resistant. Because this year, Samsung has managed to add an IP rating to their folding hardware, as the Z Flip 3 now features an IPX8 rating.

Amongst other specifications, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display on the front, significantly larger than the tiny pill on the previous generation. It also unfolds to give access to a similarly sized 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, with a new protective coating that’s 80 percent more durable than the one shipped last year.

But what does the IPX8 rating of Galaxy Z Flip 3 mean?

Having received this certification means that Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for a duration of 30 minutes, although Samsung does mention that they don’t advise using it at the beach or in a pool because it doesn’t have a protection rating against dust or other small particles.

