Announced at Samsung Unpacked earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available for pre-order at a starting price of $999.99. The new generation brings several improvements, headlined by a larger 1.9 inch (measured diagonally) cover screen and increased durability due to a new screen protector, IPX8 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus, and Armor Aluminum. But issues with hardware caused by physical defects or software bugs are always a possibility and knowing what protection you have against such scenarios is a plus. So today, we’ll help you understand the device warranty offered by Samsung for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

To begin with, the foldable phone comes with a one year warranty against any hardware defects. This means if the device’s camera, display, battery, or any other component doesn’t function as intended, Samsung should and will straight-up offer a free repair or replacement based on the type of problem.

But focusing on external factors, free repair requests against damage caused by water or falls will not be entertained. So we recommend you avoid exposing your phone to water for prolonged durations or taking it for a swim in the ocean. If you tend to drop your phone often, look into getting a case for your Z Flip 3 to help.

To give you a little insight into screen repairs, replacing the Z Flip 3’s external display will cost $99, while the inner panel will run you $369 — while out of warranty. To help ease the brunt of the inner panel replacement, you can consider subscribing to Samsung Care+, which for a monthly fee, will protect you against accidental damage from water and reduce the screen replacement cost to $249.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
      With a reduced price tag and a host of flagship features, Samsung's Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you're looking to get into the world of foldable devices.

    If you pre-order your phone from Samsung’s official website and opt into the three year subscription for Samsung Care+, you’ll receive the first year’s service for free and a reduced fee per month for the remaining two years. To learn more about deals offered on the new foldable, make sure to check our deals page.




