Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gave us a new form factor for the developing foldable market when it first launched in 2020, and a few months later, this phone also had a 5G-capable version. But at $1379.99 ( $1449.99 for the 5G-capable unit), this device, while fascinating, was not entirely worth its price. Though in 2021, not only did the Galaxy Z Flip 3 become a whole lot cheaper (it retails for $999), it also introduced significant improvements. Hence, in this article, we'll see how the compact foldable compares to its predecessors.

Design and Display

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung introduced several changes across the entire design of the smartphone. The most significant being the curved edges of the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, which changed into more squared-off sides, and the increase in the size of the external display -- which is now a 1.9-inch panel compared to the 1.1-inch on previous generations.

The screen on the outside can now access widgets and control more actions on the smartphone; this was not possible earlier because of the tiny nature of the screen.

When you unfold either model, you will see a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a similar resolution (2640x1080), but Z Flip 3 has an improved refresh rate of 120Hz and higher peak brightness. The latter was a significant issue with its predecessor.

There's an improved screen protector on Z Flip 3, which we've not really felt like removing from our units -- something we couldn't say for previous models.

As for unlocking the phone, both models feature fingerprint sensors embedded into their power buttons -- unlike the under-display sensors seen in the last couple of years.

And before we forget, the new design, for Z Flip 3, also allowed Samsung to add IPX8 water resistance -- a mainstream feature missing from foldables until now.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features the Snapdragon 888, while the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G had the Snapdragon 855 Plus and 865 Plus, respectively. Unlike Samsung's other devices, the processor on the Z Flip Series remains the same across all global markets.

Looking at the numbers, when compared to the 865 Plus, the Snapdragon 888 offered 35% faster GPU performance and a 20% improvement in efficiency. There is also the more powerful Cortex-X1 core. The upgrades here aren't exactly necessary but are good to have, although you're not bound to notice much difference in day-to-day use.

Camera

The camera hardware hasn't seen any changes between generations, as both devices feature a dual-camera system on the back and a single shooter on the inner display.

The rear camera system includes a 12MP Wide lens with an f-stop of 1.8 and a 12MP Ultrawide lens with an f-stop of 2.2. The front shooter is a 10MP sensor (f/2.4).

While the improvements in the pictures captured won't be significant, the better ISP and computational aspects brought into play by the Snapdragon 888 will result in better performance.

So if you're considering getting a folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows us the maturity this technology has reached in such a short span. Hence, we feel it's a worthy successor, as it shows improvements all around the device and also entered the market with a reduced starting price.

