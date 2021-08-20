The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the company’s latest foldable flagship, along with the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. With a price tag of $999, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable flagship yet, to this date. It comes with a lot of new improvements and enhancements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip. In this guide, we’ll take a look at how the Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra compare to each other and which offers better features for your hard-earned money.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: design
When it comes to the design of the two devices, you have to ask yourself which of the form factors would fit your lifestyle and needs better. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 can fold open and be a large standard smartphone when you want it to be, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra will always be a massive device that takes up a lot of space in your pocket or bag. However, the Z Flip 3 is a lot thicker when you leave it in your pocket as it’s 17.1mm when completely folded. That’s about the same as older laptops or some gaming laptops. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is only 8.9mm thick, which is a lot closer to standard smartphones that you have been using in the past few years. Many reviews and people found that having a thicker and more compact device is often the way to go, but it will depend on your needs on which one is better and more comfortable to carry around all day.
The good thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, compared to the S21 Ultra, is its weight. It weighs significantly less at 183 grams, while the S21 Ultra is 229 grams. The difference is only about 40 grams, but it can be felt, and it can be a game-changer if you’re used to lighter phones. Of course, it’s nothing you can’t get used to overtime, but it’s still something worth pointing out.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also received a 4-times larger display that now measures are 1.9-inches. It lets you use widgets, receive calls, see messages, see the time, and control audio, all without unfolding the device. It also allows you to capture selfies more quickly, so it’s an excellent device if you’re someone who likes to share a lot of photos.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: performance
The performance of the two devices should be identical, as both of them are using the same chipset – Snapdragon 888. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with more memory and storage, which means that it’s better for productivity, gaming, and using multiple apps at the same time. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 can also use multiple apps simultaneously. Still, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be better if you frequently change between many applications to send emails, edit images, surf the internet, watch YouTube, and handle socials and messaging.
When it gets to productivity, the Galaxy S21 Ultra provides better performance as it has more memory than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also has more storage options that you could use to store more games, files, photos, and videos.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: camera
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP main sensor with Laser autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 10MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is a 40MP sensor. The camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is still considered among the best in 2021.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a primary camera of a 12MP sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS, and a secondary of a 12MP ultrawide. The selfie camera is 10MP, and it’s excellent for video calls and keeping up with friends, family, as well as taking a few occasional images. Since there is a larger 1.9-inch display on the outer shell, you will likely want to use the primary or secondary cameras to take selfies since the display can also act as a viewfinder, helping and guiding you to take better selfies.
If you plan to take many photos both day and night, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take decent images. The S21 Ultra is the all-around best camera smartphone on the market today, so if you want to show in any and all lighting conditions and want the best shots possible, it’s the device worth considering.
Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?
All things considered, only one question remains – Which smartphone is better for you? To answer it, you must ask yourself a few questions. How important are the form factor, the camera, and some of the additional functionalities that a flat-screen, standard smartphone can offer? If you want to take advantage of the S Pen functionality, the best smartphones that you can pick up are the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the Galaxy Note 20 series. If you are looking for the classic smartphone experience but want more from a device, the Galaxy S21 Ultra ticks all the checkboxes and throws in a few more benefits and extra features.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate flagship that has all of the power, design and flagship features that you ever wanted to have in a smartphone. If you want the best non-folding, true flagship experience, this is for you.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most advanced foldable smartphone to this date from Samsung. It offers class-leading innovation, design, and durability features such as the IPX8 splash resistance. It has premium and flagship features, all the power you need, and a great camera setup that excels in most lighting conditions. The previous generation of foldables was great, but this is the most enhanced version yet, and if you want to give it a try, I can wholeheartedly recommend it. Of course, the best thing to do is to wait for our full reviews, which will be posted very soon, so stay tuned to find out more about our experiences with the new Galaxy Z series. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for pre-order, and it will be available from August 27 starting at $999.
