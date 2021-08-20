The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the company’s latest foldable flagship, along with the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. With a price tag of $999, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable flagship yet, to this date. It comes with a lot of new improvements and enhancements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip. In this guide, we’ll take a look at how the Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra compare to each other and which offers better features for your hard-earned money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications

Specifications (click to expand) Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Build Gorilla Glass Victus back

“Armor Aluminum” sides

IPX8

Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Dimensions & Weight Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm

Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.8mm

183g

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

229 grams

Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (main screen) 22:9 aspect ratio 2640 x 1080 525ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1.9-inch Super AMOLED (outside “cover” screen) 260 x 512

6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display

3200 x 1440 pixels

515ppi

120Hz variable refresh rate 120Hz at QHD+ supported 10-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1500nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU

International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5

128/256GB UFS 3.1

12GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB

Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W fast charging support

10W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included

5,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box in most regions

Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide : 12MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV

Primary : 108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF

Secondary : 12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF

Tertiary : 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

Quarternary : 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/4.9, 10°, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

Front Camera(s) 10MP, f/2.4

40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF

Port(s) USB 3.1 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6E

5G

Software One UI based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IPX8 splash resistance IP68 water resistance

Samsung DeX

UWB

Wacom Stylus and S Pen support (sold separately and stored externally)

MST support in some regions



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: design

When it comes to the design of the two devices, you have to ask yourself which of the form factors would fit your lifestyle and needs better. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 can fold open and be a large standard smartphone when you want it to be, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra will always be a massive device that takes up a lot of space in your pocket or bag. However, the Z Flip 3 is a lot thicker when you leave it in your pocket as it’s 17.1mm when completely folded. That’s about the same as older laptops or some gaming laptops. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is only 8.9mm thick, which is a lot closer to standard smartphones that you have been using in the past few years. Many reviews and people found that having a thicker and more compact device is often the way to go, but it will depend on your needs on which one is better and more comfortable to carry around all day.

The good thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, compared to the S21 Ultra, is its weight. It weighs significantly less at 183 grams, while the S21 Ultra is 229 grams. The difference is only about 40 grams, but it can be felt, and it can be a game-changer if you’re used to lighter phones. Of course, it’s nothing you can’t get used to overtime, but it’s still something worth pointing out.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also received a 4-times larger display that now measures are 1.9-inches. It lets you use widgets, receive calls, see messages, see the time, and control audio, all without unfolding the device. It also allows you to capture selfies more quickly, so it’s an excellent device if you’re someone who likes to share a lot of photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: performance

The performance of the two devices should be identical, as both of them are using the same chipset – Snapdragon 888. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with more memory and storage, which means that it’s better for productivity, gaming, and using multiple apps at the same time. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 can also use multiple apps simultaneously. Still, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be better if you frequently change between many applications to send emails, edit images, surf the internet, watch YouTube, and handle socials and messaging.

When it gets to productivity, the Galaxy S21 Ultra provides better performance as it has more memory than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also has more storage options that you could use to store more games, files, photos, and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP main sensor with Laser autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 10MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is a 40MP sensor. The camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is still considered among the best in 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a primary camera of a 12MP sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS, and a secondary of a 12MP ultrawide. The selfie camera is 10MP, and it’s excellent for video calls and keeping up with friends, family, as well as taking a few occasional images. Since there is a larger 1.9-inch display on the outer shell, you will likely want to use the primary or secondary cameras to take selfies since the display can also act as a viewfinder, helping and guiding you to take better selfies.

If you plan to take many photos both day and night, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take decent images. The S21 Ultra is the all-around best camera smartphone on the market today, so if you want to show in any and all lighting conditions and want the best shots possible, it’s the device worth considering.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

All things considered, only one question remains – Which smartphone is better for you? To answer it, you must ask yourself a few questions. How important are the form factor, the camera, and some of the additional functionalities that a flat-screen, standard smartphone can offer? If you want to take advantage of the S Pen functionality, the best smartphones that you can pick up are the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the Galaxy Note 20 series. If you are looking for the classic smartphone experience but want more from a device, the Galaxy S21 Ultra ticks all the checkboxes and throws in a few more benefits and extra features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most advanced foldable smartphone to this date from Samsung. It offers class-leading innovation, design, and durability features such as the IPX8 splash resistance. It has premium and flagship features, all the power you need, and a great camera setup that excels in most lighting conditions. The previous generation of foldables was great, but this is the most enhanced version yet, and if you want to give it a try, I can wholeheartedly recommend it. Of course, the best thing to do is to wait for our full reviews, which will be posted very soon, so stay tuned to find out more about our experiences with the new Galaxy Z series. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for pre-order, and it will be available from August 27 starting at $999.

