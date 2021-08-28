The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features identical specifications to the Galaxy S21 Plus — in fact, they are both powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset outside of North America. In this guide, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G to the Samsung Galaxy S21+.
On August 11th, Samsung unveiled the Z Flip 3 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. The Buds 2 succeeds the Galaxy Buds+, which was one of the best wireless earbuds on the market until the newly announced Buds Pro were announced. In these versus guides, we compare several popular products against one another to see which of them is worth your hard-earned cash. We have already compared the Galaxy Buds 2 vs the AirPods Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Design
The two devices carry a lot of the Galaxy DNA and have many similarities design-wise, although that’s mainly on the front, as the back looks nothing like recent Galaxy flagship devices. The two phones have dual-tone camera modules and parts colored differently, but that’s just about the only thing in common on the back. The camera module is placed vertically on both devices, but there’s an additional sensor on the Galaxy S21+, and it has a narrower module than on the Z Flip 3.
The dual-tone design also plays a significant part in the Z Flip 3, while it’s only an aesthetic element on the Galaxy S21+. The Flip 3’s camera section is painted black, so it hides the bezels of the outer display, streamlining the looks and making it cleaner overall.
The Flip 3 is a lot thinner at 6.9 mm – when unfolded – than the Galaxy S21+ at 7.8 mm, and the S21+ also weighs 17 grams more. The Flip 3 can be shut closed and be 17.1 mm thick, comparable to some laptops with the lids closed. Both devices are relatively compact, although the S21+ is a little wider, making it challenging to use it one-handed daily. The Z Flip 3 can quickly shut close and be neatly put away in a pocket or a bag when not in use, and it’s also more comfortable for most people to use for long hours every day.
The display on the two devices is very similar, although the aspect ratio is slightly different, and the Flip 3 will be somewhat narrower than the Galaxy S21+. The screen features the same specifications — a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an AMOLED 2X panel on both. The Flip 3 also gets a lot brighter than the Z Flip 5G from last year.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Performance
The two devices are powered by the same chipset in North America — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It’s one of the latest and most powerful chipsets on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets an Exynos 2100 SoC in the rest of the world, and while it’s similar in terms of performance, most people prefer Snapdragon as it doesn’t heat up as much, provides better battery life, and it’s also faster – at least in benchmarks. That’s not to say the Exynos version is bad, but international users don’t really have a choice.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in one single version in the US and internationally, with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The performance between the two devices is nearly identical, although more tests need to be carried out to make a comprehensive decision; it’ll be about the same on paper and in real-life experience. They’re both excellent devices for multitasking and for playing graphics-intensive games.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Camera
There’s no other way to put it, the Galaxy S21+ offers more sensors, and is more versatile than the camera on the Z Flip 3. The S21+ comes with three sensors, a 12MP primary shooter, a 64MP telephoto with 3x hybrid zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The main and the ultrawide are the same on the Z Flip 3, so performance will be nearly identical. Still, if you like zooming in on objects, the telephoto camera could come in handy in a few certain situations.
Both devices take excellent images in all lighting conditions, and they’re also using the same sensors for two cameras on the Z Flip 3. They’re both excellent cameras, but if you want more freedom and more options, the Galaxy S21+ will most likely provide you more for less money.
Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+?
At the end of the day, the decision is all yours, and we want to help you make a smart choice based on our points and your needs. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is one of the best flagship smartphones in 2021. It’s among the top best-performing devices; it can be handled and used with one hand, and considering its size, it’s pocketable and usable. It’s perfect for playing graphics-intensive games and has the usual form factor of Samsung and other high-end, premium devices. If you want to go with something safe and familiar, the Galaxy S21+ will likely be a better option.
-
Samsung's latest flagship comes with a premium build quality and a fantastic camera, high-end specifications.
If you want to try out something new and different, and you’re a fan of flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is practically the only device worth considering today. It has a true premium design, it’s more durable than last year’s Z Flip, and it’s a more refined version overall. While it’s more expensive than the Galaxy S21+, and the camera may not be exactly as great as on the S21+ in certain lighting conditions, it keeps up and provides an equally great experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is great for power users who are looking for something new and have $999 to spare for the latest and greatest from Samsung.
-
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It comes with a 4x larger outer display than its predecessor.