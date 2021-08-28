The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features identical specifications to the Galaxy S21 Plus — in fact, they are both powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset outside of North America. In this guide, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G to the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

On August 11th, Samsung unveiled the Z Flip 3 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. The Buds 2 succeeds the Galaxy Buds+, which was one of the best wireless earbuds on the market until the newly announced Buds Pro were announced. In these versus guides, we compare several popular products against one another to see which of them is worth your hard-earned cash. We have already compared the Galaxy Buds 2 vs the AirPods Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications

Specifications (click to expand) Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Build Gorilla Glass Victus back

“Armor Aluminum” sides

IPX8

Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Dimensions & Weight 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (folded)

72.2 x 166.0 x 6.8mm (unfolded)

183g

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

202 grams



Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (main screen) 22:9 aspect ratio 2640 x 1080 525ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1.9-inch Super AMOLED (outside “cover” screen) 260 x 512

6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2400 x 1080 pixels

394 PPI

120Hz variable refresh rate 48-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU

International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5

128/256GB UFS 3.1

8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W fast charging support

10W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included

4,800mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box in most regions

Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide : 12MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV

Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus

Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

Front Camera(s) 10MP, f/2.4

10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF

Port(s) USB 3.1 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos

Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

5G

Software One UI based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IPX8 IP68

Samsung DeX

UWB

MST support in some regions



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Design

The two devices carry a lot of the Galaxy DNA and have many similarities design-wise, although that’s mainly on the front, as the back looks nothing like recent Galaxy flagship devices. The two phones have dual-tone camera modules and parts colored differently, but that’s just about the only thing in common on the back. The camera module is placed vertically on both devices, but there’s an additional sensor on the Galaxy S21+, and it has a narrower module than on the Z Flip 3.

The dual-tone design also plays a significant part in the Z Flip 3, while it’s only an aesthetic element on the Galaxy S21+. The Flip 3’s camera section is painted black, so it hides the bezels of the outer display, streamlining the looks and making it cleaner overall.

The Flip 3 is a lot thinner at 6.9 mm – when unfolded – than the Galaxy S21+ at 7.8 mm, and the S21+ also weighs 17 grams more. The Flip 3 can be shut closed and be 17.1 mm thick, comparable to some laptops with the lids closed. Both devices are relatively compact, although the S21+ is a little wider, making it challenging to use it one-handed daily. The Z Flip 3 can quickly shut close and be neatly put away in a pocket or a bag when not in use, and it’s also more comfortable for most people to use for long hours every day.

The display on the two devices is very similar, although the aspect ratio is slightly different, and the Flip 3 will be somewhat narrower than the Galaxy S21+. The screen features the same specifications — a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an AMOLED 2X panel on both. The Flip 3 also gets a lot brighter than the Z Flip 5G from last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Performance

The two devices are powered by the same chipset in North America — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It’s one of the latest and most powerful chipsets on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets an Exynos 2100 SoC in the rest of the world, and while it’s similar in terms of performance, most people prefer Snapdragon as it doesn’t heat up as much, provides better battery life, and it’s also faster – at least in benchmarks. That’s not to say the Exynos version is bad, but international users don’t really have a choice.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in one single version in the US and internationally, with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The performance between the two devices is nearly identical, although more tests need to be carried out to make a comprehensive decision; it’ll be about the same on paper and in real-life experience. They’re both excellent devices for multitasking and for playing graphics-intensive games.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Camera

There’s no other way to put it, the Galaxy S21+ offers more sensors, and is more versatile than the camera on the Z Flip 3. The S21+ comes with three sensors, a 12MP primary shooter, a 64MP telephoto with 3x hybrid zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The main and the ultrawide are the same on the Z Flip 3, so performance will be nearly identical. Still, if you like zooming in on objects, the telephoto camera could come in handy in a few certain situations.

Both devices take excellent images in all lighting conditions, and they’re also using the same sensors for two cameras on the Z Flip 3. They’re both excellent cameras, but if you want more freedom and more options, the Galaxy S21+ will most likely provide you more for less money.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21+?

At the end of the day, the decision is all yours, and we want to help you make a smart choice based on our points and your needs. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is one of the best flagship smartphones in 2021. It’s among the top best-performing devices; it can be handled and used with one hand, and considering its size, it’s pocketable and usable. It’s perfect for playing graphics-intensive games and has the usual form factor of Samsung and other high-end, premium devices. If you want to go with something safe and familiar, the Galaxy S21+ will likely be a better option.

If you want to try out something new and different, and you’re a fan of flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is practically the only device worth considering today. It has a true premium design, it’s more durable than last year’s Z Flip, and it’s a more refined version overall. While it’s more expensive than the Galaxy S21+, and the camera may not be exactly as great as on the S21+ in certain lighting conditions, it keeps up and provides an equally great experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is great for power users who are looking for something new and have $999 to spare for the latest and greatest from Samsung.

