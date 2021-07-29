We have received new information about Samsung’s upcoming foldables. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch in less than two weeks, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and some other exciting devices. Indeed, there have been tons of rumors and leaks about the upcoming devices, but the latest information suggests that the charging capabilities of the new Z Flip 3 may be better than expected.

According to recent information found at the 3C database, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeared alongside a 25W charger, which also means that the new foldable device with a clamshell design should be capable of 25W fast charging speeds. Previous rumors had suggested that the device was going to top pout at 15W charging speeds.

This 3C document mentions a 15W charger model that appeared some months ago with codename EP-TA200 and a 25W model listed as EP-TA800. The document also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 should be compatible with both options, but that doesn’t mean that the more powerful charger may be included in the box with your new foldable device. In other words, we may get the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a 15W fast charger in the box as Samsung could also use this to help to keep prices low. But this also means that users would have to purchase this new 25 charger separately if they feel like it’s necessary.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate displays, a dual battery with a combined capacity of 3,300mAh, and more. In addition, some rumors suggest that we may also get a new Thom Browne edition of the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as its predecessor had huge success in sales.

In other news, the guys at 91Mobiles have recently posted images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases, which may do a great job in keeping your new device safe from falls. The colors are a bit too much for my taste, but what do you think?

Source 1 SamMobile

Source 2 9to5Google