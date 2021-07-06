And here we are, yet again talking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest rumors concerning Samsung’s foldable with a clamshell design have been rather interesting. We received word that Samsung was working on a Lite variant that finally ended up getting the boot due to the current chip shortage situation. We even saw some concept images of the alleged new device in an exclusive Thom Browne Edition. However, the latest leak is once again suggesting a possible price tag for this device.

According to @FrontTron, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could arrive with a $1,249 price tag. Now, this isn’t so bad, considering that the new device would be $100 less expensive than the original Galaxy Z Flip when launched. In addition, the rumor also claims that this device will arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Now, there’s no further information on more RAM or storage options, but at least we believe that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will arrive in four different color options, including Black, Olive Green, Purple, and Beige or White.

Z Flip 3 5G 8/256 $1249 I hear…. 🧂 — Tron ❂ #SamsungUnpacked (@FrontTron) July 4, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch on Wednesday, August 11, as it appeared on the recently leaked videos of the device, where it appears in the color options mentioned above. It will most likely share the spotlight with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that was also spotted in some 360 videos earlier today, courtesy of Evan Blass.

Now, rumors also suggested that Samsung was supposed to be working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite that eventually had to follow the steps of the Galaxy Note series, so who knows, we may get a more affordable variant in the future. So now we only have to wait until next year to see if Samsung’s foldable with a clamshell design arrives with this rumored price tag. And if it does, you may also get the chance to get it for less with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.com.

Source Twitter

Via SamMobile