Don’t say we didn’t warn you about the huge wave of Samsung leaks that was coming our way since we’re getting closer to the possible launch of Samsung’s new foldables. The latest rumor suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip may be announced along with the new Galaxy Watch 4 on August 11. But to make things even more interesting, we are also getting alleged images of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition.

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched more than a year ago, as it shared the spotlight with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. It arrived in two color options, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray, but that’s not the only variants we received, as we soon saw the arrival of the limited Mystic White option. Then on May 29, 2020, Samsung made official the exclusive Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition that had huge sales success, as they sold out quickly despite their price. And it seems that we could also get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition.

Now, before we go ahead, we have to clarify the Samsung hasn’t’ announced whether it will continue to work together with the fashion brand to give us a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne edition, so take this with tons of salt. However, the concept renders we see here were published by LetsGoDigital, and we can’t deny that they look interesting. The images show the device’s new design with a larger external display with the same three-color stripe going across the front and rear of the foldable phone. We also get to see the Samsung branding on the hinge, a USB-C port, a SIM card, which match some of the previous Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks.

We don’t know if this variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ever see the light of day, but at least rumors suggest that the regular variant will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. It is also believed to come with Android 11 out of the box, and it could also feature water and dust resistance, a 3,300mAh battery, 15W fast wired charging, and a more compelling price tag.

Source LetsGoDigital

Via SamMobile