Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have stereo speakers?

With how good displays have become on smartphones, most of us often tend to use them to consume all sorts of content. And a significant part of this equation are the speakers present on our devices. Stereo speakers have become commonplace on smartphones ever since the HTC One introduced them, but the complexity of foldables has often lead to a compromise on features. So, does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 suffer such a fate, or does it come with a pair of stereo speakers? Fortunately, it does.

The Z Flip 3 uses a bottom-firing speaker and the driver in the earpiece to create a stereo pair. The system has also undergone tuning by AKG and features support for Dolby Atmos. Although, due to its small size, while decent for media consumption, it can get tinny at loud volumes.

Now, if you're wondering what Dolby Atmos is, read ahead to learn a little about it. Atmos is a developed version of the traditional surround sound technology, which introduces a variable for height to the left and right audio channels. The change effectively gives audio the ability to expand in three-dimensional spaces rather than two-dimensional.

Focussing on aspects other than the speakers, the Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch inner screen that has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and is HDR 10+ certified. Powering the display is a 3300mAh cell, capable of 15W fast charging. So, while you might be able to catch an episode or two on it, we would recommend moving to a tablet or bigger screen to consume more content. Although, Flex mode for watching videos is an occasionally handy novelty.

