At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th, the company revealed two new foldable devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. At the event, Samsung also unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earphones. Today, we’re going to take a look at how many software updates the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can expect to receive over its lifetime.

As we’ve found out from a previous Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year, Samsung provides three years of software updates to its flagship devices, and five years of security updates. This altogether adds up to five years of support, even if that means no guaranteed software updates for the last two remaining years of the product’s life.

Samsung has confirmed it will provide three years of software updates to its latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone. That’s certainly flagship territory and one that should please most Samsung fans and users out there. It’s great to know the company is taking software updates seriously, and it shows by committing to providing three years of support.

Samsung also mentions that along with providing three years of software updates to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it will also provide five years of security updates. That means the device will have a shelf life of at least five years, as it will continue to receive critical bug fixes and security patches to keep it safe from malware and other hacks.

