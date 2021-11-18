Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have an SD Card slot?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at the beginning of Q3 during Samsung Unpacked. It brought with it an array of cameras capable of capturing some great shots in most conditions. Hence, to store your images and videos alongside the rest of your data, Samsung makes the Z Flip 3 available in 128GB and 256GB variants, but if that's not enough, does the folding phone offer an SD Card slot?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is, No; as Samsung does not include a slot for an SD Card on the Z Flip 3.

But to give you a little more insight into what kind of images and videos you can capture. The Z Flip 3 ships with a dual-camera system which includes a 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, with a 10MP front-facing camera on its inner screen.

With these lenses, you gain access to Samsung's wide variety of camera modes, headlined by Single Take, which combines the options and presents multiple images and videos for you to browse and keep. The rear camera can record 4K footage at up to 60 frames, and then the Super Slo-mo feature allows for HD recording at 480 frames per second.

The processing for all of this is handled by the flagship Snapdragon 888, supported by 8GB of RAM.

In our one-month later review, Jaime Rivera stated this phone has its omissions, like the lack of a telephoto lens and a smaller battery -- cameras have always been a strain on endurance. But the overall experience of using the device has been satisfactory. As over a period of time, not only did it last him through a whole day of use, but he couldn't really fault the camera as the level of detail he had come to expect from cameras on flagships was almost always there.

Now, if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has piqued your interest and you're planning on making a purchase, make sure to check out our article on the best deals available and read our compilation of the best case options for it on the market