The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price was rumored for a very long time to arrive with significant price cuts, and as it turns out, the rumors were true. Samsung reduced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price significantly, making it far more affordable for more people. The price makes it far more viable for more people, and it finally costs as much as other high-end, premium, non-foldable flagships.

Samsung also introduced the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 3. We are working on our reviews and other guides to help you find the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals, as well as the best Galaxy Watch 4 Bands for your new smartwatch. We know that comparing devices head-to-head can be a jarring and lengthy task, which is why we also have a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs. Apple Watch 6 guide available for you to go through. In that guide, we compared the design, features, and the rest of the functionality to help you decide.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at just $999 for the 128GB variant. Yes, you read that right. It’s not a typo! Samsung has managed to bring down the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, making it the most affordable foldable flagship that is currently on the market today.

Samsung also mentioned that the foldable market would triple in size year-on-year, 0.7 million in 2019, 2.2 million in 2020, and 6.5 million in 2021. Given the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, this doesn’t seem too far-fetched and looks possible, although we don’t have the exact sales number from the previous years.

Paying $999 for a smartphone is not cheap by any means, but when you compare it to other high-end smartphones on the market, it holds its position as one of the most premium and innovative devices that are out there. The current price tag makes it cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that launched last year for a whopping $1,449, and it’s also cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra – although the Ultra still has more class-leading features and specifications.

How much cheaper is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G?

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched for $1,449 in 2020, which was a little too expensive. Samsung noticed this and introduced a number of promotions and perks that often reduced the price by quite a bit, although it was still costly and out of reach for a lot of people. Months before the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was introduced, you could get the Galaxy Z Flip for as low as $1,200 from Samsung directly, which was still very premium and expensive, but a lot more affordable.

$1,449 compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s $999 launch price is a significant price drop, and it will make it widely available for a lot more people. The new price puts this foldable flagship alongside other well-known premium, high-end devices such as the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. The new price is more feasible for consumers willing to pay premium prices for premium and innovative devices.

How much is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition going to cost?

The Thom Browne Edition was very popular last year, which is why Samsung is offering it again for the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the entire new Galaxy lineup that was unveiled today.

When is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is going to be available?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for pre-order from today, and it will be available from August 27.

