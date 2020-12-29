As 2020 is getting closer to an end, we are starting to get more and more rumors concerning Samsung’s future phones. We have seen that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-order in the US, along with leaked specs and color options. However, we will focus on Samsung’s future foldables, as a new rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may not be the flagship device we were expecting.

It seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may not be as expensive as we expected, but the main reason for that is because the new foldable may fall in the mid-range phone segment. The guys over at Galaxy Club got their hands on some rather interesting information that suggests that we will get a Galaxy Z Flip 3 variant without 5G support. This variant comes with model number SM-F720F, which indicates that it will be an international model, and it also tells us that it will lack 5G, as all of Samsung’s devices with 5G support have a “B” at the end of the model number.

Now, we are expecting Samsung to launch four new foldable devices in 2021, so it’s not crazy to think that we will also receive a 5G enabled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which would also come with a higher price tag. The best example comes from the current Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, which are currently selling for $700 and $850 over at Samsung.com right now if you trade in an eligible device.

The worst-case scenario would probably give us a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or an Exynos 990 with an LTE modem. Remember that the Snapdragon 855 Plus was the last chipset to release in an LTE-only configuration, which is the same processor found in the original Galaxy Z Flip. This choice of components would set it in the same category as the Galaxy S20 FE, but let’s remember that the S20 FE is not a bad phone at all. Now, we will only have to wait and see if we get more info about Samsung’s upcoming foldables before the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to take place on January 14.

Source Galaxy Club

Via Sam Mobile