We have been getting several leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices, so it can get confusing from time to time. However, we have recently found proof that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be getting closer to launch as some of its components have started mass production. But this time we are getting information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is said to come with some nice improvements.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is coming with several design upgrades. First of all, it is rumored to arrive with a refined design, a larger external display, and more color options to choose from. Now, well-known leaker @IceUniverse claims that Samsung’s new clamshell foldable will arrive with thinner bezels around the display, as well as a narrower metal frame surrounding the device.

The new bezels are expected to be no wider than 3.8mm, which would help the device seem a bit more contemporary. Now, we could also see a new device with sharper edges and a narrower metal frame that will not have the look and feel of metal.

Finally, you may be disappointed if you are expecting an under-display camera inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We can clearly see that we may get the same Infinity-O display that we have seen in the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships.

Now, remember that these are unofficial renders created by @IceUniverse. In other words, we can expect these to have some or several differences from the final product. So just remember to take this with some salt. And remember that the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is still on sale over at Samsung.com, where you will find the 5G enabled version selling for as low as $600 after receiving up to $600 discounts with an eligible trade-in. Or get the Thom Browne Edition for $1,880 with the same $600 savings.

Source Weibo

Via SamMobile