samsung galaxy z flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Image only for representation)

We have been getting several leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices, so it can get confusing from time to time. However, we have recently found proof that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be getting closer to launch as some of its components have started mass production. But this time we are getting information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is said to come with some nice improvements.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is coming with several design upgrades. First of all, it is rumored to arrive with a refined design, a larger external display, and more color options to choose from. Now, well-known leaker @IceUniverse claims that Samsung’s new clamshell foldable will arrive with thinner bezels around the display, as well as a narrower metal frame surrounding the device.

The new bezels are expected to be no wider than 3.8mm, which would help the device seem a bit more contemporary. Now, we could also see a new device with sharper edges and a narrower metal frame that will not have the look and feel of metal.

Finally, you may be disappointed if you are expecting an under-display camera inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We can clearly see that we may get the same Infinity-O display that we have seen in the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships.

Now, remember that these are unofficial renders created by @IceUniverse. In other words, we can expect these to have some or several differences from the final product. So just remember to take this with some salt. And remember that the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is still on sale over at Samsung.com, where you will find the 5G enabled version selling for as low as $600 after receiving up to $600 discounts with an eligible trade-in. Or get the Thom Browne Edition for $1,880 with the same $600 savings.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Source Weibo

Via SamMobile




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
It will come back. Yes. You heard it right.They are discussing about it since the S21 Ultra with S-Pen's market response and sales record hasn't met their expectations. https://t.co/ZfgILVfg9I— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 31, 2021
Is the Samsung Galaxy Note coming back in 2022?
Samsung might be reviving the Galaxy Note line in 2022, partly because Galaxy S21 Ultra failed to meet expectations despite stylus support.
The latest Google Pixel 6 and 5a rumors reveal specs, pricing and more
Check out the latest rumors concerning the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a, which are expected to arrive later this year
Motorola RAZR
Memorial Day deals feature the Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and more
We keep getting amazing deals, where we find the Moto Razr 5G, the iPhone 11 lineup and more devices on sale