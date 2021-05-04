Samsung galaxy Z flip 3 leak
Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 based on leaked images (Credit: LETSGODIGITAL)

Samsung is going all-in on the foldable form factor and is expected to launch as many as three devices this year. Earlier this week, we came across a leak that claimed to give us our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, the same leakster (@TheGalox_) has also shared some alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 too. And from the looks of it, Samsung is going to address one of the biggest pain points of its predecessor – the tiny cover display at the back. 

The camera lens alignment is now vertical, leaving more space for a larger horizontal strip of screen that serves as the cover display. From the leaked renders, it appears that you can finally read incoming messages, see notification icons from more apps, and a lot more useful details. Of course, a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also means it is better suited to double as a viewfinder for taking selfies. I can tell you from personal experience that the tiny cover display on Galaxy Z Flip was no good at all. 

galaxy z flip 3
Image Credit: Twitter / @TheGalox_

Also, Samsung appears to be going with a two-tone design approach here, with the black strip surrounding the cover display and rear cameras serving as a beautiful contrast to the rest of the rear panel. Interestingly, this design language is reminiscent of the ‘panda’ color scheme we saw on the Google Pixel 2. The upcoming clamshell foldable phone from Samsung will reportedly come in a wide selection of colors that include green, purple, black, white, pink, and dark blue. 

Additionally, Samsung is going to rely on the Corning Gorilla Victus for protecting the pricey device’s cover display. The leakster also mentions that Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will let you run two apps simultaneously on the two halves of the screen as they are inclined at an angle towards each other. As of now, not much is known about the internals, but previous leaks have mentioned a battery capacity of around 3,300mAh, while the official launch is expected to happen in Q3 2021

View Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
best samsung galaxy s21 ultra colorful cases
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Buds Pro and more are on sale today
The best Galaxy deals come from Samsung, Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Tabs and more on sale
Smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals on a wide variety of Smart TVs, including options from Samsung, Sony, and more from Amazon and Best Buy
Video Capture MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is up to $199 off! More deals are also available
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, featuring the latest M1 MacBook Pro with a $199 discount, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and more on sale