Samsung is going all-in on the foldable form factor and is expected to launch as many as three devices this year. Earlier this week, we came across a leak that claimed to give us our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, the same leakster (@TheGalox_) has also shared some alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 too. And from the looks of it, Samsung is going to address one of the biggest pain points of its predecessor – the tiny cover display at the back.

Beige, Gray, Dark Green & Light Violet are the colors shown here As mentioned by @DSCCRoss

& @SamMobiles there will be another four colors, pink, white, black and Dark Blue. pic.twitter.com/NrDEz9ZRlJ — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The camera lens alignment is now vertical, leaving more space for a larger horizontal strip of screen that serves as the cover display. From the leaked renders, it appears that you can finally read incoming messages, see notification icons from more apps, and a lot more useful details. Of course, a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also means it is better suited to double as a viewfinder for taking selfies. I can tell you from personal experience that the tiny cover display on Galaxy Z Flip was no good at all.

Also, Samsung appears to be going with a two-tone design approach here, with the black strip surrounding the cover display and rear cameras serving as a beautiful contrast to the rest of the rear panel. Interestingly, this design language is reminiscent of the ‘panda’ color scheme we saw on the Google Pixel 2. The upcoming clamshell foldable phone from Samsung will reportedly come in a wide selection of colors that include green, purple, black, white, pink, and dark blue.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 render for Carriers: pic.twitter.com/ocHMYgp4gr — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Additionally, Samsung is going to rely on the Corning Gorilla Victus for protecting the pricey device’s cover display. The leakster also mentions that Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will let you run two apps simultaneously on the two halves of the screen as they are inclined at an angle towards each other. As of now, not much is known about the internals, but previous leaks have mentioned a battery capacity of around 3,300mAh, while the official launch is expected to happen in Q3 2021.