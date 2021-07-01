It seems like something new is popping up every single day about the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable devices. By now, we’re all very similar with both devices and have likely seen it from all the angles. Here’s another one, this time a video.

The new videos are coming from Evan Blass, a well known name in the industry. The new 360 degree videos show off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in just about all of the angles you can imagine. There are four colors, Black, Olive Green, Purple and Gold.

The video clearly showcases the dual-tone front of the foldable, showing off the 1.9-inch outer display and the two 12MP sensors, one of which is a regular, the other is an ultrawide camera. There’s a USB-C port and the speaker, microphone on the bottom. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the right side and it will be a capacitive one. The display’s crease is also expected to be far more minimal this time around, since a new improved glass will be used to protect the screen from scratches. On the inside, there’s a 6.7-inch (likely OLED) display with 120HZ refresh rate and a 10MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a 5G device and powered by Snapdragon 888, or the new latest Snapdragon 888+ and come with 8GB of RAM, a 3300mAh battery. When it gets to charging, it’ll reportedly have 25W wired and 15W wireless charging available.

It’s unclear when the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch, but latest rumors and signs are pointing to August. Samsung has already revealed that it will have an Unpacked event later this summer, where it will also finally launch its Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 Active devices, the first on the market to run the new Wear OS platform with Samsung’s own take on it, using One UI Watch.