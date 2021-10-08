Several reports suggest that Samsung sales haven’t been the best during 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn’t seem to be as popular as initial sales suggested. But it appears that Samsung’s latest foldable devices have received more attention than expected. The latest report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have sold more than 1 million units.

It seems that Samsung’s latest foldables are being a massive success in South Korea. Samsung has recently announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 sales have surpassed the 1-million-unit mark. This milestone was achieved just 39 days after their announcement on August 11. These sales numbers are only surpassed by Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S8, which reached the 1 million mark at a faster pace.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to be the most popular device among Samsung’s latest foldable. The company expressed that this device alone was responsible for about 70 percent of total sales, and it’s easy to believe since this is the more affordable variant. It currently sells for $1,000, but you can get one for as low as $400 when you choose to trade in up to four of your current devices.

Apparently, pre-orders of Galaxy Z devices reached 920 thousand units in a seven-day reservation period, and 270 thousand of these devices were activated on the first day or preregistration period, which is a record in Korea’s smartphone market. Samsung also revealed that 54 percent of the customers who purchased the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 were millennials or Generation Z customers.

Samsung has also decided to help increase its sales numbers by extending its special trade-in program through October 31. This means that you still have time to trade in up to four of your current devices to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $400 or go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $900 after a $900 trade-in credit.

Source The Korea Herald