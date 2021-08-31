The latest Samsung Galaxy devices launched last Friday. We received a shiny new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Galaxy Z Fold 3. These devices are available for $1,000 and $1,800, respectively, but that’s before the latest savings.

You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a $300 discount over at Best Buy. This offer will allow you to get a new Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $700. However, these savings are only available when you choose to activate your phone on T-Mobile’s network, as every other carrier offers $200 savings. This will get you a locked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

However, the best way to shave some bucks of the final price of your new Galaxy device is by trading in your current devices over at Samsung.com. For example, you can get the same Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM for just $400, and the best part is that you can get it unlocked to work on any carrier you want. Remember that you can trade in up to four devices, including phones, smartwatches, and tablets, to reach the desired $600 discount, and you can also get a free Silicone Cover with a Ring with your purchase. The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be yours for just $900 after a 50 percent discount, but once again, you will have to trade in up to four of your current devices to unlock these savings.

Now, we have more conventional Samsung devices on sale, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still up for grabs at just $100 after an eligible trade-in, which means $600 savings for you. This also means that you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $200 or go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $400.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also getting some love, as it’s getting the same $600 discount after an eligible trade-in. This leaves the unlocked device with 128GB storage available for $600. And if you’re interested in a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you can get one for as low as $115, in case you’re interested. This means that you can save $135 upon purchase.