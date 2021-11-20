Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have a headphone jack?

Announced earlier this year at Samsung Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the OEM's attempt at making folding phones part of the norm. It features flagship-level specifications and has a lowered entry price of $999, a first for foldables. With an all-new customizable version called the Bespoke Edition now on sale for $1099, the Z Flip 3 is bound to have renewed interest. Now, if you're looking to get the device and listen to a lot of music, you may be wondering whether Samsung has any provisions for a headphone jack. The answer to this is -- No, they do not. The Z Flip 3 does not have a headphone jack, nor does it ship with a required adapter.

Now, if having a headphone jack is a must, Samsung does sell the adapter on its official website.

This decision is not shocking since the jack has been on its way out since the iPhone 7 and AirPods came to market and began the trend. Also, Samsung did unveil the second generation of Galaxy Buds alongside this phone. So it'd be counterintuitive to their push of wireless devices if they added alternatives. In addition, the previous generations of Z Flip didn't feature one, and the new unit is thinner than those by design.

Nevertheless, the Z Flip 3 is a great option, be it at its standard $999 price tag or customized $1099. Pocketnow's Jaime Rivera believes that if someone is on the fence about trying foldable phones, this device from Samsung can become an entry point to understand the nuance. He describes it as a strong performer that can produce acceptable camera results, although battery life can be a hit and miss for heavy users. To learn more about it, we recommend checking out our one-month review of the Z Flip 3.

Alongside the Z Flip 3, Samsung also unveiled a new generation of the Fold series, the Z Fold 3, a great productivity device. To learn more about it, check out our complete summary, and if it does pique your interest, we already have a compilation of the best deals and cases available for it on Pocketnow.