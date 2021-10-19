We start today’s deals with several great Android smartphones currently on sale, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just $850 at Amazon.com. The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, and you can buy one starting at $1,600 after a $200 discount that translates to 11 percent savings.

Still, we can’t stop suggesting that you head over to Samsung.com, where you will find both devices getting discounts of up to $900 after an eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $350 on its unlocked variant with 256GB storage thanks to a special deal that gets you $700 savings. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting up to $900 savings after trading in up to four different devices, meaning that you can get yours for $900 on its 256GB storage model or get the 512GB option for $1,000.

And since we’re already talking about Samsung, we must include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that are currently going for $130 after a $20 discount, and you can pair them up with a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for $155, and you will score $25 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale on its 40mm model that can be yours for $220 after a $30 discount.

Finally, the OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale at B&H.com, where you can get one for $799 after seeing a $270 discount on its Pine Green color option. This device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. It features a quad camera setup with a main 48MP shooter that is backed up by 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors. You can get the same device over at Amazon.com, but it will be a buck more expensive, as it is priced at $800.