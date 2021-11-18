Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have a fingerprint sensor?

Fingerprint sensors and their under-screen counterparts are now commonplace, especially at the flagship level. And the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a device that aims to give a similar standing to the folding form factor, but we all know that while it is one of the most robust devices in the new category, compromises are often present to achieve it. So, does the Z Flip 3 feature a fingerprint sensor too, or did it let go of it?

The answer to this question is, Yes, the Z Flip 3 does have a fingerprint sensor, although it's not an in-screen unit, but rather one built into the power button. Once your phone is ready to use, you can even add the capability to pull down the notification shade with a swipe down on this sensor.

Amongst other features, the Z Flip 3 also features several advances over the last generation. The displays have seen a significant upgrade, both on the inside and outside. Its cover display now sizes in at 1.9-inch and shows notifications and controls with help from widgets, while the inner screen is now capable of 1200 nits peak brightness and has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The pre-applied screen protector has also improved, to the point that our very own Jaime Rivera doesn't feel like taking it off the phone. He explains more about why he feels giving the Z Flip 3 a shot is something many can consider in his one month later review, available on YouTube and our website.

To end this article, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already available for a starting price of $999 from Samsung's official website. And while the phone is more rugged than ever before, if you feel like putting a case on it, make sure to read our compilation of the best cases available for it on the market and also our summary of the best deals you can find for it.