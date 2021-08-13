The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available for pre-order and it comes in four new colors, seven if you include some exclusive ones that are only available from Samsung directly. It’s worth pointing out that some new colors may also become available in the coming months ahead, since Samsung often likes to show off new versions at special events, to keep the lineup fresh. That being said, the current Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors offer enough customization to pick the one that suits you best.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has also announced the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We have already taken a closer look at the Watch 4 and we’ve also made a list of the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands, in case you’re considering picking one up. If you haven’t yet decided, we’ve also compared the new Watch 4 against Apple’s latest Watch 6, so you can get a rough idea of the advantages and disadvantages of each smartwatch.

What colors are available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be available in four new colors, Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black. Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in three more colors, however, those will be exclusively available only at Samsung.com.

Are there any exclusive color options available?

Samsung announced that three new colors will be exclusively available only at Samsong.com, these will be the Gray, White, and Pink colors. All of these look more minimalist than the rest of the colors and do really look fantastic. The new two-tone design gives the device a cleaner look, which might just be what you’re going for.

Will there be a Thom Browne Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Yes, a Thom Browne Edition will be available, however, Samsung hasn’t mentioned when this will become available or how much it will cost at the time of writing this.

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 color should you buy?

Picking the best color for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be a challenging task, especially since the two-tone Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks good in all of the color combinations. If you’re going to put a case on your new purchase, it’s worth noting that the aluminum frame also gets a different shade, based on the color of the device, so picking up a case with that in mind may be a good decision.

If you are going for a minimalist design, the Black and White version may be your best bet, but all of the colors offer a unique way to express yourself, so you might want to pick the Lavender, Pink, Cream, or Green colors. The new Green is very subtle, and it looks almost Black, only when you compare the two realize how different they actually are in real life.

If you want brighter and happier colors, the Cream, Pink, Lavender, and White versions are excellent choices. All of them stand out in their own unique ways and allow you to express your style and your personality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and get $150 Samsung credit. Samsung also gives you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you opt into a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan. View at Samsung