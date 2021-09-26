Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a price tag lower than ever before, the Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you’ve been eyeing the foldable market for the last couple of years. With the phone placed right alongside the Korean OEM’s mainstream flagship Galaxy S Series, it’s no shocker it would offer the same level of compatibility with service providers. But to help ease your worries, here’s all the information you will need about the networking capabilities of the compact foldable.

Note: We’ll get to the list of compatible carriers towards the end of this article, but we suggest you read it through to get a little insight into what goes into your phone.

What network bands does Galaxy Z Flip 3 support?

If you aren’t already aware, network bands are the backbone of the connections your smartphone makes, and the bands supported by your smartphone are customizable and built into their modem. This means the processor used by your device and its configuration at the time of manufacturing, are responsible for the network links your smartphone creates.

The use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the Z Flip 3 ensures it can connect to every widely utilized 4G and 5G network band without any issues. Samsung also stated the following as the networking capabilities of the smartphone.

LTE: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20.

5G: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave.

But to help you get an idea of what bands are supported, look at the list below.

HSDPA 850/ 900/ 1700(AWS)/ 1900/ 2100

CDMA 2000 1xEV-DO

4G Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66, 71

5G Bands: 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261

The list uses information received from Samsung’s Expert Chat Service (available on the Samsung.com website) and cross-referenced with its FCC listing.

Why should you worry about Carrier Compatibility for your smartphone?

The answer to this statement is a little roundabout; the main thing you need to look at over here is not carrier compatibility, but the network bands supported by your smartphone, as these will ensure whether the device will function properly out of your country.

Support from major carriers almost always ensures your device will work just fine on your business trips or vacations.

Which carriers are compatible with the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular, support the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and are also available as options on Samsung.com. If you’re using MVNO services like Google Fi or Xfinity, you will be glad to know they also offer services for the Z Flip 3. But to ensure you’re able to make the most of your smartphone, we recommend contacting your desired carrier to understand if they have any limitations in place.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 A compact foldable worth checking out if you're interested in the form factor. It packs in the current generation Snapdragon processor, which will keep the device running smooth, and cameras that can make the most of its folding concept. View at Samsung

Before you leave, if the larger of the two newly announced foldable phones interests you more, make sure to read our summary on its features and check out our compilation of case options and deals page.