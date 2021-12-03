Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other great Samsung devices are on sale right now

You can still score incredible savings on tons of Samsung Galaxy devices at Samsung.com. First up, we see that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just $900 after an eligible trade-in of up to two of your current devices. This means that you can choose to hand in your current smartphone and a smartwatch, a tablet, or another smartphone to help you get a better deal on your new foldable device. The best part is that this deal will also score you a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and you won’t have to pay a single penny for them.

Remember that your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, an under-display selfie camera, Stylus support, water resistance, and more.

However, you can also choose to get your hands on the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is also on sale. You can pick one up for just $300 after a $700 discount that will be available after an eligible trade-in. This device will also score you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, so that’s also great. Samsung’s foldable with a clamshell design features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but your storage save starts at $128. Suppose you want 256GB of storage on your new phone. Well, in that case, you would end up having to pay $350, which represents a $50 price difference from the 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

You will also find deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that start at $250 after an eligible trade-in. You can also choose to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $350 or check out the Certified Renewed store that lets you pick up a new Galaxy S10 or a Galaxy S20 model for just $200. Check them out.