Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other amazing Galaxy devices are still on sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but we keep receiving some attractive discounts at Amazon and Samsung.com on several Samsung products. First up, we have a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is receiving a 15 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings. This means that you can pick up Samsung’s smallest foldable for just $850. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

However, you can make this deal even sweeter when you choose to trade in an eligible device that will allow you to receive $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance. And the purchase of this device will also get you a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 absolutely free. However, you can also opt for a device with a conservative design and check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that sells for $655 after a $44.99 discount. This model won’t get you a free pair of headphones, but it can get you the same $511 savings with an eligible trade-in.

And since we’re already talking about savings, Samsung, and trade-ins, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the same devices on sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for as low as $300 after trading in up to two of your devices. You also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase at Samsung.com.

The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, and you can pick yours up for $900 after trading in two eligible devices. This model features a larger foldable canvas, 256GB storage, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 88 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and you can pick up this model for just $350 after an eligible trade-in that will score you up to $350 savings. However, you may want to wait a bit longer to see if Samsung finally manages to launch the new Galaxy S21 FE that’s allegedly arriving in January.