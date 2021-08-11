After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally announced its latest generation of foldable flip phones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The new foldable features a brand new sleek design and premium features. Samsung also announced new stylish ring grips and strap cases that make it even easier to hold the phone and express your style more uniquely.

The design and build quality are more durable, and it also boasts an IPX8 certification against water. It can withstand being submerged up to 1.5 meters in water for up to 30 minutes. It is however not dust resistant, so it’s best to keep it away and safe while going to the beach. The glass sandwich design is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The new cover screen is now four times larger than the previous generation at 1.9-inches, and features a Super AMOLED display, and has a resolution of 260 x 512, or 302 PPI. It can display your schedule, check the weather forecast, and monitor your step count. You can also set a wallpaper and add special widgets to further customize it. Additionally, the cover screen can also be used to take selfies or record video while the device is folded.

The main screen is a large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 (425 PPI), and it also supports 120Hz fast refresh rate for a smoother experience while scrolling, doing everyday tasks, or gaming.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and will be available in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The front selfie camera is a 10MP f/2.4 sensor. The rear features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultrawide camera with a FOV of 123-degree and another 12MP wide-angle camera with Autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

As for connectivity, it has 5G, NFC, Samsung Pay, Bluetooth 5.1, and the USB-C port on the bottom. It has one eSim and one Nano Sim slot for your cards. The capacitive fingerprint sensor is built into the side of the device, and face recognition is still here, using the front camera. The Z Flip 3 5G also has a 3,300 mAh battery, and it supports fast wired charging at 15W, fast wireless charging at 10W, and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just announced today and benefit from discounts and special offers. View at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be available starting at $999 in the US and will be available in three colors, Cream Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black. Exclusive colors will also be available at Samsung.com, including Gray, White, and Pink. You can pre-order it from today, and it will be available from August 27.

Customers who purchase between August 11 and August 26, 2021, can pre-order and get a $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Those who pre-order on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, and opt-in to a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan will also get their first 12 months of service for free. You can use the Samsung Credit towards any device, so if you wanted to pick up the new Galaxy Watch 4, you could buy it at less than half price, depending on which model you decide to purchase.

Samsung has also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the third generation of foldable phones. Two new smartwatches running the company’s One UI Watch platform based on Wear OS 3.0 – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, and the latest wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.