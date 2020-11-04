We’re several months away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a bad time to start receiving rumors that mention some of its possible upgrades. The latest information comes from Twitter and from two different sources, which also give us an idea of when the device may launch.

If you’re looking for a foldable phone with a clamshell design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G may be one of your best options. Unfortunately, this phone came equipped with a single firing speaker that didn’t deliver great audio quality. Luckily, it seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 may fix this, as a new tweet suggests that it will come with stereo speakers.

Sorry Z Flip fans, hearing the Z Flip 2 launch is being moved back to the summer… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 3, 2020

Another rumor concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 comes from Ross Young. He tells Galaxy Z fans that according to his sources, the Z Flip 2 will be launched until Summer. He had previously mentioned that Samsung’s new foldable would arrive sometime in Spring, so it seems that we may have to wait a bit longer to see the new device. But at least we won’t have to wait until late 2021 to get the device, as he had originally suggested back in September. We are also expecting the new device to include a larger 1.1-inch outer display, a better triple camera setup, and a display with 120Hz refresh rates.

May not get launched till Q3'21.. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 28, 2020

So, in the end, it seems that we will have some nice spacing between the launch of Samsung’s flagships next year. Let’s remember that we could see the new Galaxy S21 Series launch in January, and we are still waiting for any hints that mention the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which may finally include stylus support and other new features.

