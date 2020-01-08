Samsung has recently launched a new rugged smartphone that will be great for people who love to get down and dirty. The new Samsung XCover Pro seems strong enough to endure any type of rough environments.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro arrives with a removable 4,050mAh battery, and it still manages to achieve an IP69 rating. It’s also MILSTD 810G certified for impact resistance, which means that it will take drops from up to 1.5 meters like a breeze. Its rugged looks and texture should help you get a better grip on this device that weighs around 217 grams. This device also includes Wet Touch and Glove Mode to make it usable under humid or cold conditions. Internally, we find an Octa-core Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB with a microSD slot. Its main cameras include a 25MP plus an 8MP wide-angle camera, and its 6.3-inch display has a hole punch to place the 13MP selfie camera.

Unfortunately, this device is only available in Finland starting January 31st, and its price will be €499 ($555). A report by WinFuture suggests that we may see this device in more European countries as soon as early February, but hopefully, we will see it in more markets around the world.

Source Android Police

Via Samsung Finland