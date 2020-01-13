Samsung officially announced the Galaxy XCover Pro, aimed at blue collar individuals. The company boasts that it managed to design a phone that is both rugged and stylish, while still being a great enterprise device.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to B2B market. We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of digitally-enabled workforce.” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics

Offering IP68 water and dust resistantance, as well as MIL-STD 810G certification, the Galaxy XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, octa-core Exynos 9611 chip, and 4GB of memory, alongside 64GB of expandable storage.

A pair of 25MP and 8MP dual-cameras on the back complement the 13MP front-facer, and a 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging will take care of business.

It will be available, according to Samsung, in select markets, “as an Enterprise Edition, providing two years of market availability and four years of security updates to ensure business continuity“.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro specs

Dimension 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g) Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0

Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

Source: Samsung