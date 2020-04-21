Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro went official back in January, but so far, the device had yet to hit the shelves. Well, the wait ends now. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy XCover Pro is now available in the US via online channels, and will soon be up for grabs from retail outlets as well.

The Galaxy XCover Pro costs $500 and is now available from Verizon. Unlocked units can be purchased from Samsung.com, Microsoft.com, and other authorized distribution channels. It will also be available from Microsoft, Samsung, and Verizon retail stores soon, but a date has not been specified yet.

The rugged Galaxy XCover Pro is targeted at enterprise and front line workers who work in situations where mechanical hazards are aplenty. The phone comes with IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certification for protection against dust, water, and accidental drops among other factors.

Here’s what the phone offers in terms of internal hardware:

Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode Processor Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0

Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)2 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready

Source: Samsung