samsung galaxy xcover5
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 (Tap to see full-sized image)

Samsung has lifted the covers from its latest rugged phone – the Galaxy XCover 5 – targeted at folks engaged in fieldwork and is made for rough handling. The IP68 certified phone is claimed to survive immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, an MIL-STD810H certified build ensures that the Samsung offering can withstand drops from a height of up to 1.5 metre. The rear panel has a textured surface for extra grip, and there is also a programmable hotkey on the phone. 

An IP68 MIL-STD810H certified build, removable battery, and customizable hotkey

However, the internals are rather modest compared to the Galaxy Xcover Pro. You get an in-house Exynos 850 chip powering the device, paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The HD+ display measures 5.3-inch diagonally and is flanked by rather generous bezels at the top and bottom. Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a 16MP camera at the back, while selfie duties are handled by a 5MP snapper. 

samsung galaxy xcover 5

The device comes equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery that also supports 15W fast charging. However, the phone can be charged both via its USB port and POGO pins. Plus, there is also a Glove Touch feature that allows you to interact with the screen even while wearing safety gloves. 

Goes on sale this month, but pricing is still under the wraps

Galaxy XCover 5 also comes with a host of productivity-centric features such as the ability to integrate Microsoft Teams’ walkie-talkie function, push-to-talk, and Samsung Knox security toolkit for safely storing sensitive data. Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed the price of Galaxy XCover 5, but it will be available in Asia, Europe, and Latin America in March, while other regions will get it later this year.

Dimension147.1 x 71.6 x 9.2mm
Display5.3-inch HD+ TFT
ProcessorExynos 850 (Octa 2.0GHz)
RAM 4GB RAM
Storage64GB internal storage
Rear Camera16MP (f/1.8)
Front Camera5MP (f/2.2)
Battery3,000mAh
15W fast charging
Software Android 11
SIMDual SIM or Single SIM (varies by region)
NFCNFC (EMV L1)
RuggedIP68 Water and Dust Resistance
MIL-STD810H certified
SensorsAccelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, Light, Gyro
Pogo PinCharging only
Biometric SecurityFace recognition
Hot KeyOne programmable key

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
