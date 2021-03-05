Samsung has lifted the covers from its latest rugged phone – the Galaxy XCover 5 – targeted at folks engaged in fieldwork and is made for rough handling. The IP68 certified phone is claimed to survive immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, an MIL-STD810H certified build ensures that the Samsung offering can withstand drops from a height of up to 1.5 metre. The rear panel has a textured surface for extra grip, and there is also a programmable hotkey on the phone.

An IP68 MIL-STD810H certified build, removable battery, and customizable hotkey

However, the internals are rather modest compared to the Galaxy Xcover Pro. You get an in-house Exynos 850 chip powering the device, paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The HD+ display measures 5.3-inch diagonally and is flanked by rather generous bezels at the top and bottom. Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a 16MP camera at the back, while selfie duties are handled by a 5MP snapper.

The device comes equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery that also supports 15W fast charging. However, the phone can be charged both via its USB port and POGO pins. Plus, there is also a Glove Touch feature that allows you to interact with the screen even while wearing safety gloves.

Goes on sale this month, but pricing is still under the wraps

Galaxy XCover 5 also comes with a host of productivity-centric features such as the ability to integrate Microsoft Teams’ walkie-talkie function, push-to-talk, and Samsung Knox security toolkit for safely storing sensitive data. Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed the price of Galaxy XCover 5, but it will be available in Asia, Europe, and Latin America in March, while other regions will get it later this year.

Dimension 147.1 x 71.6 x 9.2mm Display 5.3-inch HD+ TFT Processor Exynos 850 (Octa 2.0GHz) RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB internal storage Rear Camera 16MP (f/1.8) Front Camera 5MP (f/2.2) Battery 3,000mAh

15W fast charging Software Android 11 SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM (varies by region) NFC NFC (EMV L1) Rugged IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

MIL-STD810H certified Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, Light, Gyro Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Face recognition Hot Key One programmable key