Well, Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting great deals. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that there’s an ongoing Galaxy Week sales event that features tons of great devices with incredible savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 savings after an eligible trade-in. This means you can get the vanilla variant for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available once again after a little bug, and you can get one for $1,200 after receiving a $600 discount, and you can even get the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G unlocked with $125 savings so that you can enjoy your new phone after paying $375.

Now, those are not the only devices on sale. The QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV and the QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV are getting $500 and $700 initial savings on their 65-inch models, leaving them up for grabs at $4,500 and $2,800. However, you can make these prices drop even further with an eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is currently getting a $580 discount, meaning you can grab the 128GB storage option in Mystic Silver for $270.

And you can also save up to 71 percent on Galaxy Premium Value Bundles that feature the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G or the Galaxy S20 FE, plus a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Buds Pro starting at $325, down from $1,250. There are smaller bundles with 10 percent discounts that can go as low as $288 with an eligible trade-in, well that is, if you’re interested in getting a new Galaxy Watch 3 paired with the Galaxy Buds Pro. There are several options to choose from, just follow the link and see everything Samsung has to offer.

Galaxy S20 FE Bundle

All Galaxy Week deals