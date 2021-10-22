You can score amazing savings on your next smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently getting a 31 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which will let you buy the 45mm model with LTE support for $330 after a $150 discount. This device comes on its Mystic Black US version, and it packs advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and long battery life. And if you don’t feel like having LTE support on your device, you can also opt for the GPS-only model that sells for $180 over at Newegg.

If you want to score savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you may want to head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest GPS-only model starting at $85 after a massive $165 discount. This will get you the regular Galaxy Watch 4 with an aluminum case, but if you want to go for the Classic model in stainless steel, you will find yourself paying $165 after a $185 discount. However, these savings are only available with an eligible trade-in. And since we’re talking Samsung, you may also want to consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus for just $30 after a 25 percent discount that will get you $10 savings.

Going back to Amazon, we find that the Garmin Venu is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $200 after a massive 43 percent discount that will let you save $150. This watch packs a beautiful and bright AMOLED display, a long-lasting battery that will let you go for up to five days without a charge in smartwatch mode.

And if you’re interested in really classic and classy dumb watches, you can get amazing savings on some of the best brands in the market. You will find up to 55 percent savings on Citizen, Nine West, and Anne Klein options. Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger, and others are getting up to 50 percent discounts. Still, the best savings will let you get up to 60 percent off, on brands such as Seiko, Bulova, and more. Check them out, but be warned, these savings will be gone at midnight.