Samsung has finally lifted the covers from its latest smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch3. Just as the leaks had predicted, the Galaxy Watch3 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The most notable aspect is the return of the rotating bezel, but this time around, it is thinner and more functional.

The new Samsung smartwatch is slimmer and lighter, but it is still based on the in-house TizenOS. Starting with the build, the Galaxy Watch3 employs stainless steel, but a titanium variant is coming later this year. The smartwatch comes with an MIL-STD-810G certified build, complemented by 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Watch3 is powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8 gigs of onboard storage. The smaller 41mm variant has a 1.2-inch display, while the 45mm version rocks a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 360×360 pixel resolution.

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch3 comes with the most expansive suite of fitness and health-centric features it has bundled in a smartwatch yet. Galaxy Watch3 comes with a fall detection feature as well as the ability to monitor blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, VO2 max, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring and ECG as well. However, blood pressure measurement and ECG are limited to South Korea only as of now due to regulatory approval hassles. Plus, you get access to a library of more than 120 different video workouts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 price & availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will be up for grabs starting August 6 in the US. The 41mm variant will set you back by $399.99, while the LTE model is priced at $449.99. As for the 45mm variant, it costs $429.99, while the LTE-enabled version has been priced at $479.99. Interested buyers can choose from Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver shades for the Galaxy Watch3’s 41m variant, while the 45mm model will be up for grabs in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black paintjobs.