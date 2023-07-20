Samsung is gearing up to launch the next-generation of its foldables and wearables very soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced three new major apps and features that are coming to the Galaxy Watch devices. These include WhatsApp, Samsung Wallet, and Thermo Check. The current Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Watch models, will benefit from these additions.

Samsung Wallet App

Samsung is making it easier for you to access your cards, passes, and IDs by bringing the Samsung Wallet app to your Galaxy Watch. With this new app, you can conveniently make payments and retrieve passes right from your smartwatch.

Thermo Check

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches can already take your temperature. And now, thanks to the infrared technology for temperature measurements, users can seamlessly check the temperature of their surroundings directly from their smartwatch. Whether it's measuring the temperature of food they're about to eat or the water they plan to swim in, users can easily do so. This feature will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series and then expand to Series 5 later this year.

WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Watch users will also be able to use WhatsApp now. Using the app, users will be able to take voice calls and reply to the messages using voice directly from their smartwatch.

Availability

Users can download the Samsung Wallet app and WhatsApp for their Galaxy Watch from Play Store starting today. As mentioned earlier, the Thermo Check app will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch series and then expand to the Watch 5 series later this year.

