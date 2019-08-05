Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 replaces the rotating bezel with a digital one

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has been in the headlines for quite some time recently, and finally Samsung decided to make it official. No, the rotating crown bezel is not back, but Samsung is bringing what it calls the “digital” bezel, the black border that surrounds the screen which is touch sensitive.

Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Active2 brings, just like the Apple Watch S4, ECG capabilities, which are not available until later. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is running the same Tizen OS its predecessor operates on, improving on earlier models, for prices starting at $279, available as of September 27.

Whether it’s lifestyle, productivity, or fitness, the Galaxy Watch Active2 seems to be the best fit for your choice. We’ll make sure to check the claim out when we get a closer look at it with the occasion of our full review coming soon.

Image: The Verge