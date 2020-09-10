Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is receiving a new update that brings several new features. It includes updates to health, connectivity, and communication. The company announced the latest development on its website, which states that the update will be available starting today. September 10. It also brings Running Analysis that can provide information like asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. It will help users improve their performance and also reduce injury.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 update brings VO2 Max, smart reply, AR Emoji Stickers, and more. The VO2 Max measurement means you’ll now know the maximum amount of oxygen you can utilize while working out. Moreover, the update brings Fall Detection to the one-year-old smartwatch. This feature sends an SOS to as many as four pre-designated contacts when it detects a potential fall.

Coming to communication features, you can now view emoticons and photos right on the smartwatch. Further, you can use the Smart Reply feature to send replies on the go. While receiving a message, the smartwatch will now show your chat history to pick up where the conversation left off. Moreover, Bitmoji Stickers and AR Emoji Stickers can be selected straight from the wearable.

According to Samsung, the new update brings a “more seamless music experience across your devices – from your smartphone to Galaxy Buds device to your smartwatch.” There is a new scroll capture feature that sends an image to your smartphone when you take a screenshot from your Galaxy Watch Active2.

The update is being made available to Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch Active2 initially. The LTE variants will be receiving the update soon. However, the rollout will vary by market or operator.

Via: Gadgets360