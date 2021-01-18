Samsung has quietly added a new color option for the Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch to its portfolio and is calling it Rose Gold. One look at the new trim and it is quite evident that it draws its aesthetic inspiration from the Phantom Violet shade of the Galaxy S21 smartphone. Just like the latest Samsung flagship, the Rose Gold color option of the Galaxy Watch Active2 also has a two-tone color scheme, with the strap rocking a vibrant purple shade, while the case is covered in the eponymous rose gold glitter.

Only available in an Aluminum case option, 40mm size, and no LTE

To recall, this new color option has leaked in all its glory back in December. As per Samsung’s official website, the Rose Gold trim of the Galaxy Watch Active2 is only available in 40mm size, and with Bluetooth-only connectivity. What this means is cellular connectivity is not on the table. Also, the case is made of Aluminium, and there isn’t a more premium variant made out of stainless steel. As expected, the internal hardware remains the same. You get a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, a capacitive bezel, and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass DX+.

Coming to the performance side, the Galaxy Watch Active2 draws power from the dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC ticking alongside 768MB of RAM and 4 gigs of onboard storage. The Samsung wearable rocks an MIL-STD-810G certified build and comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. Aside from heart rate tracking, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is also capable of blood pressure monitoring via the Samsung Health Monitor app, and there is support for ECG measurement as well.

Samsung recently added fall detection and VO2 Max measurement support via an update. You get support for tracking fitness-centric activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, and swimming among others. A 247mAh battery provides the juice, with Samsung claiming over a day of usage on a single charge. On the software side, you get Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0, while Bluetooth 5.0 handles the wireless connectivity part. As for the pricing part, the GalaxyWatchActive2 is up for grabs at $249.99 a pop, but the Rose Gold trim is currently not listed on the Samsung US website for purchase.