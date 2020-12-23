We have a new Unpacked event happening next month, which means a lot of new products are on their way to a grand debut. And one of those will be a smartwatch. Not exactly a new smartwatch, but a new color option for a smartwatch that is already available to purchase. We’re talking about the well-received Galaxy Watch Active2 here. Leakster Evan Blass has shared (via Voice) a render of the Galaxy Watch Active2 rocking a rose gold finish complemented by a cool purple strap.

The dual-tone finish and the signature color profile looks familiar, and that’s because we’ve already seen leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 flaunting a similar purple rear panel with rose gold accents around the rear camera island and on the surrounding frame. Aside from the new paintjob though, nothing apparently has changed internally with the Galaxy Watch Active2’s new color option. And if the date on the smartwatch’s screen shown in the leaked render is any indication, the rose gold Galaxy Watch Active2 will break cover on January 14, the same day that the Galaxy S21 family will make its debut.

Leaked Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Watch Active2 renders (Credit: Evan Blass / Voice)

To recall, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is currently available in Black, Gold and Silver dial options with stainless steel and aluminum build materials, and multiple strap colors to choose from. Talking about specs, the Samsung offering has a round display with a touch-sensitive black bezel running around the periphery to control the UI elements. It can automatically recognize seven types of workouts that include swimming and rowing, and comes with IP68 and 5ATM water resistance rating.

On the front, you get a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ on top for protection. The in-house Exynos 9110 processor is at its heart, while the juice is provided by a 340mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch Active2 runs Tizen Based Wearable OS v4.

Galaxy Watch Active2 has improved since its debut

Lately, Samsung has added more features to the device such as running analysis (to provide details such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, etc.), fall detection baked into a SOS notification feature, blood pressure monitoring, smart reply, VO2 Max measurement, ability to reply with a Bitmoji and AR emoji stickers, music playback control and scroll capture that automatically sends the screenshot to a paired smartphone.