Need accessories? Look to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds

If you want a Galaxy of accessories (ha) to go along with your new Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s got you covered.

We start with a more rugged evolution to the company’s Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch Active. It may look like your typical swim-proof, heart rate monitoring, circular-faced modern timepiece from Samsung with Tizen OS — we know, we presume a lot out of our readers — but it’s also the first Samsung device to be able to measure blood pressure.

It’s got NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, wireless charging — it can take a charge off the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ — and works with a paired phone with Android 5.0 Lollipop with more than 1.5GB of RAM or iOS 9 and all later versions.

Being on the small side with a 20mm band, it comes in Silver, Black, Rose Gold and Sea Green colors. Pre-orders go live February 21 through March 7 at $199.99 and come with a free Samsung Wireless Charging Pad.

The Galaxy Fit is a more minimal fitness band with a AMOLED strip display, basic heart rate monitoring, but a week’s battery and the same swim-proofing as the Galaxy Watch Active. It even has NFC for Samsung Pay. It will come to retailers from May 31 for $99.

The Galaxy Buds, on the other hand, are a 2019 send-up of the Gear IconX series of wireless earbuds, but styled more after Apple’s AirPods. Each bud has a microphone that adapts to pickup and to some ambient noise canceling — or mixing, depending on if you want some outside awareness while exercising — while the actual output is tuned by AKG. They gain power through their charging case, lasting up to 24 hours in 4 hour cycles. The case itself can be charged through wireless charging and on top of the new Galaxy S10 devices.

Speaking of, customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S10 and S10+ from Feburary 1 through March 7 can get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free. They’re marked at $129.99.

Check out our Galaxy S10 buying guide for a little more information on how and where you can buy these devices.