Just over a day ago, Google made a huge announcement that has the potential to change the wearable industry in a major fashion – the merger of Wear OS with Samsung’s Tizen to create a unified platform. The Korean electronics giant has also confirmed that it is embracing the new (and improved) avatar of Wear OS for its future smartwatches, which includes the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 series too. Now, a pair of fresh leak claims to shed some light on what Samsung’s next smartwatch will be all about.

As per leakster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will flaunt slimmer bezels than its predecessor, while the front glass is now flat instead of going for the slightly curved 2.5D design. It is unclear if the bezels will be capacitive – just like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 – or if it will go with a physical rotating bezel akin to the Galaxy Watch 3. If the rumors are anything to go by, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will break cover at the next Unpacked event scheduled for July or August, alongside new foldable phones from Samsung.

An all-new Wear OS experience and two sizes - 40mm & 44mm.

At its heart will be a 5nm process, however, it is unclear if it is going to be a Qualcomm SoC or a custom in-house Exynos chip. Tipster Roland Quandt adds that the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be offered in two models – Aluminum and Stainless Steel, with the latter being the more premium (read: expensive) variant. As for the size, the sporty smartwatch will reportedly hit the shelves in 40mm and 44mm models.

On the software side, we are going to see the new iteration of Wear OS that brings a major design facelift and a lot of new capabilities as well. As far as health and wellness capabilities go, we can expect features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and oxygen saturation level measurement, but Samsung’s non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology likely won’t be making an appearance on the Galaxy Watch Active 4.