Galaxy Watch active 2

While we are getting leaks and rumors about the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung has announced a new variant of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition has been launched in the country. It is priced at Rs 28,490 (~$380). It comes in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold color options. The device will go on sale in the country starting July 11 through official Samsung retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition is similar to the other variants in terms of the specifications and features. It comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. It is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM.

The device includes 1.5GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Tizen OS. Its 340mAh battery is claimed to last up to 60 hours on daily usage. It tracks Its 340mAh battery is touted to last up to 60 hours on daily usage. Further, it comes equipped with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

You May Also Like
HONOR MagicWatch 2
HONOR MagicWatch 2 gets 85 new workout modes and 194 types of data tracking with new update
The update will be available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants.
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Update: Finally Ready? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new certifications received by the Google Pixel 4a, Apple’s mini-LED devices and more
The latest Mac mini, and more Apple products are on sale today
Today’s deals include the latest Apple Mac mini, Apple’s Airpods, Toshiba’s Fire TV Edition Smart TV and more