Will removing a hallmark feature from the Galaxy Watch 5 affect Samsung's sales?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series arrived with two devices, the standard Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Classic model had the iconic rotating bezel, that let users navigate the smartwatch on the tiny 1.4-inch display. Previous Galaxy devices tried to emulate the rotating bezel, but it never quite worked as well as physical hardware.

According to new information by IceUniverse, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might do away with the rotating bezel altogether. New rumors claim that Samsung is working on three new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, codenamed Heart-S, Heart-L and Heart-Pro (via GSMArena). We don’t have information on the exact sizes for the new smartwatches, but we expect to see 40mm and 44mm variants.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Judging by the codenames, it’s fair to assume that we won’t see the “Classic” branding return this year. And instead, it looks like Samsung will apply the “Pro” name to its highest-end smartwatch. We also heard that the Watch 5 series might pack a larger battery than their predecessors, and rumors have it they might have a temperature sensor.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are expected to be announced alongside the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable devices. Samsung revealed the last generation at its August Unpacked event, and we expect a similar timeline for this year.

Why would Samsung remove the iconic rotating bezel?

We don’t have any information to make an educated guess, but the lack of space inside the device might be giving Samsung headaches as the new smartwatches are expected to pack larger batteries and potentially even more sensors. The rotating bezel might be demanding more space inside the already crammed watch. Removing the rotating bezel could also allow Samsung to equip the Watch 5 series with a larger display, and slim down the bezels, making it look more modern and stylish.

Samsung could also develop its own Digital Crown competitor to potentially free-up some extra space inside the watch, but we haven’t seen any information confirming or suggesting that change. The rotating bezel is iconic, and it’s a unique characteristic of the Galaxy Watch series.

Another plausible explanation is that the Galaxy Watch 4 may have outsold the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is likely due to the difference in price between the two smartwatches. The difference in sales could prompt Samsung to reconsider the implementation of the rotating bezel, and cut down on its costs of further improving and integrating the feature.

The rotating bezel must make a come-back

The rotating bezel isn’t only iconic, but it’s also a far superior way to control and use the smartwatch. It makes it easy to interact with the device. Changing the brightness and switching between different watch faces and other settings takes the pain away of covering the display with fingers. Besides the rotating bezel, the digital crown found on the Apple Watch is also an outstanding way of controlling and using a device with such a tiny display.

Having a touch-sensitive bezel around the screen introduces problems, and you can accidentally navigate the device when it is supposed to be turned off. I’ve used the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and while it worked well most of the time, there were a few mishaps and accidental touches that happened every once in a while. That never happened on my original Galaxy Watch with the physical rotating bezel.

If the rumor pans out, Samsung will be removing one of the most beloved features of its lineup. We loved the rotating bezel as it didn’t sacrifice the usability and durability of the smartwatch, and it enabled an easier way of using a small display.

Will you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 if it lacks the iconic rotating bezel? Are you a fan of the touch-sensitive bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4? Let us know in the comments!