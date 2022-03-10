Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to reportedly come with a temperature sensor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been a hit. Samsung is reportedly closing in the gap with Apple Watch with the new Galaxy Watch. The new smartwatch from Samsung comes with a number of new sensors, features, and an even exclusive Wear OS from Google that has massively improved the experience. According to a new rumor, Samsung is working on a new version of the Galaxy Watch, presumably called the Galaxy Watch 5, that will come with even more sensors.

The report comes from the Korean publication ETNews, which claims that Galaxy Watch 5 will come with a thermometer function. This will allow the Galaxy Watch 5 users to measure body temperature on the go without the need for a dedicated temperature sensing device. The idea is to detect diseases and even COVID-19 at an early stage. The Watch will reportedly help female users track ovulation cycles.

As the report notes, measuring the accurate body temperature with the help of a smartwatch on a wrist is difficult. However, Samsung has reportedly overcome the hurdle and the Galaxy Watch 5 will be able to "measure body temperature as accurately as possible." The next-gen Galaxy Buds are also said to come with a thermometer function that will work hand-in-hand with Galaxy Watch 5.

Finally, the report says that Samsung is planning to launch the smartwatch in August 2022. This matches the timeline of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it seems that Samsung will be able to fully develop the thermometer function by the time of the smartwatch's release.

What are your thoughts on Samsung bringing a temperature sensor to the Galaxy Watch 5? Will it be useful in your day-to-day use? Let us know in the comments section below!