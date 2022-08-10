The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is now official and will be available for pre-orders starting August 10. This article consists of a summary showcasing everything that's new with this generation of Samsung's smartwatch. If you're planning on…

At its Galaxy Unpacked in August, the second of the year, Samsung unveiled new entrants for the smart wearables space, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This article will focus on the two smartwatches launching on the back of Samsung's positively received Galaxy Watch 4 series.

I got a Galaxy Watch 4 for myself last year, and while it left me wanting a few improvements, it was arguably one of the best smartwatches available. Now, 2022 will conclude with an iterative upgrade to the Watch 5, but the Watch 5 Pro is a spin-off that might speak to a new audience. Thus, without much ado, let's look at what's new with the new Samsung wearables.

Design

With Galaxy Watch 5 being an iterative upgrade, it shares many similarities with its predecessor. The aluminum frame and case size options — 40mm and 44mm — remain identical, though a new Sapphire color (44mm only) is available to choose from instead of the Green.

Like with the case sizing, even the circular display remains unchanged with 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch flat AMOLED panels, though Samsung does mention a new Sapphire Crystal protection that's 1.6 times harder than the Corning solution used on Galaxy Watch 4. In addition, the bezel remains chunky and continues to house the capacitive sensors for its interactive functions.

To round off the design topic for Galaxy Watch 5, despite its dimensions remaining the same, Samsung does state it's managed to increase the surface area of the bottom that comes in contact with the skin and the total battery capacity.

Coming to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the device features a 45mm case size with a Titanium frame. The display matches the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, sizing at 1.4-inches. Like the Classic with its raised bezel, the Watch 5 Pro also features a frame that rises around it, though it doesn't feature movement of any sort as Samsung has chosen to use a digital bezel on this wearable. But seeing that it's more sport-oriented, this is a decision that I can't fault.

And suppose you were looking to get a more traditional-looking wearable; Samsung is keeping the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic around for a while longer, possibly even until it comes up with the next generation of Galaxy Watch.

Colors

The Galaxy Watch 5 will sell in four colors, Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver, and a new Sapphire. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have two options, Black and Gray.

For the Galaxy Watch 5, Graphite replaces Black, though we don't see it as different. Silver and Pink Gold (40mm only) were available last year. This year's eye-catching color is Sapphire, which replaces the Green variant that was available for the 44mm case.

Model Colors Galaxy Watch 5 Graphite

Silver

Pink Gold (40mm only)

Sapphire (44mm only) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Black Titanium

Gray Titanium

Health Features

Amongst its rivals, the Galaxy Watch has continually offered more health-based features, and the latest generation improves the list of offerings with a new infrared-based temperature sensor. Samsung says the new sensor should be able to provide consistent readings even with changes in the surrounding temperature.

ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring, Body Composition Analysis, and stress level monitoring enabled by the BioActive sensor all continue to feature on this wearable. According to Samsung, the OEM increased the total surface area of the sensor that comes in contact with your hand, which leads to better and more accurate readings. Sleep Coaching and the buckets of information pertaining to your exercise and recovery processes will also be shared with users via Samsung Health.

Performance and Battery

Performance on the Galaxy Watch 5 series should remain fairly unchanged from what was offered last year as Samsung has chosen to ship the Exynos W920 SoC without any upgrades. Even RAM and Internal Storage on the latest generation remain similar. 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB, out of which users will receive a reduced portion for use.

Source: Samsung

However, battery life sees a boost across the lineup with new larger-capacity cells. Samsung states the batteries on the Galaxy Watch 5 are 13% larger than on the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a massive 590 mAh cell competing against Garmin and its lineup of sports-cum-fitness watches. There's also new fast charging gear to go with the new generation. An example of how much better the charging speeds are is made apparent when Samsung stated the Galaxy Watch 5 could provide 8 hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging.

Look forward to our reviews to see how the endurance has improved.

Software

The Galaxy Watch 5 series will ship with One UI 4.5 based on WearOS 3.5, which brings a host of accessibility features, a better calling UI that seamlessly integrates with your Dual SIM smartphone, and a full-screen keyboard that aims to make typing easier.

The press material also stated that the Galaxy Watch 5 would be able to perform navigation via Google Maps without a smartphone connection. After the introduction of Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 earlier this month and the host of upcoming features, the wearable is more complete than before, and I can't wait to try out some of these new features.

Price & Availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available for pre-order starting today, August 10, 2022, until August 25, 2022. Following this, the devices will be available in retail stores. Both wearables are more expensive than the versions sold last year, with Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $279.99 for its 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is only available in a 45mm case, will run users $449.99

Model Size & Variant Cost Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth

40mm LTE

44mm Bluetooth

44mm LTE $279.99

$329.99

$309.99

$359.99 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth

45mm LTE $449.99

$499.99

As part of its traditional pre-order benefits, if you purchase any Galaxy Watch, you will be eligible to receive a Wireless Charger Duo, get $75 off on Watch 5, and $125 off on Watch 5 Pro if you trade in eligible smartwatches and $50 Samsung Credit towards accessories.

There will also be a special Golf Edition available with an unlimited membership of the Smart Caddie app, giving golf-loving users access to directions and recommendations while on a course. It comes with exclusive watch faces and a two-tone band too. However, the wearable might be limited to Bluetooth options and can be bought starting August 26, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities. View at Samsung View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Do you need a fitness-focused smart wearable that will ensure you're able to track your activity levels without worrying about battery life? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a host of new features and a design that's geared to the rugged lifestyle and is worth considering for your outdoor activities. View at Samsung

