We start today’s best deals with an excellent selection of smartwatches that will surely help you reach your fitness goals, among other things. Savings start with the latest iteration of Samsung’s smartwatch, as the Galaxy Watch 5 is currently available for just $230 after receiving an 18 percent discount on its 40mm model with WiFi-only support. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has several sensors that track your health, activities, and sleep. It also packs an improved battery, so you won’t need to charge it after every workout. The LTE variant is also on sale and receives the same 18 percent discount, so you can take one home for $270, which translates to $60 savings for anyone interested.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you want a larger model. In that case, you can also check out the 44mm variant, which has the same great features as the 40mm model, but you get a larger 410mAh battery and a larger display for $260 after the latest $50 discount. And if you want Samsung’s best smartwatch, you can also consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5, which arrives with a 45mm body, sapphire crystal glass, a titanium frame, and a 14 percent discount which brings it down to $430. However, you can also get the Golf Edition for just $400, which means you would save $100 on your purchase.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider picking up a new Fossil Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch with Alexa built-in for just $187, thanks to a 38 percent discount. This model usually sells for $299, so you can score $112 in savings. Or check out the Fossil 44mm Gen 5E, which goes for $173 thanks to a 31 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also go for the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, which now sells for $155 after receiving a 33 percent discount.