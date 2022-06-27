Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything you need to know

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 4 series at its August Galaxy Unpacked event in 2021, and they were the first devices to come pre-loaded with the latest Wear OS 3.0 software update. The smartwatches brought a lot of improvements to the software with new features, improvements and enhancements. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series turned out to be quite popular, and the company reportedly managed to ship many devices.

The latest Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches will reportedly come with improved battery life, new features, and slightly tweaked designs. Before we go any further, keep in mind that none of the shown information has been confirmed, and things could change in the coming weeks leading up to the announcement.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Price & Availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 series are expected to launch sometime in mid-August, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable flagships. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will reportedly consist of the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Model Size Variant Rumored Prices Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth €300 Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE €350 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth €350 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE €400 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth €490 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE €540

We have previously reported on the new smartwatches' price, which appears to be higher than the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The standard 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 will reportedly set you back €300 (~$315), while the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could start at €490 (~$515).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best companion if you want to monitor your health and fitness activities. It's one of the most customizable smartwatches on the market, and it has excellent features to keep you focused. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the device for those looking to own a traditional-looking timepiece that does more than meets the eye. It's one of the best smartwatches for Android users.

Colors

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is rumored to arrive in three colors for the smaller 40mm version: Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver. The larger 44mm model will reportedly be available in Blue, Gray, and Silver colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is rumored to be available in just two colors: Black and Titanium. The new colors for the Galaxy Watch 5 series align with our expectations, although we could see exclusive editions and new colors launch exclusively on Samsung’s website. Samsung also launched a unique Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, and we could see a similar partnership this year.

Design

There will be three models of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, a standard Galaxy Watch 5, a larger model of the same device, and a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro device (SM-R90x, SMR91x, and SM-R92x, respectively). The smaller watch will be 40, while the larger sibling will be 44mm. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be sold in a single size, 45mm.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series will retain the circular watch face, and we’re unlikely to see any drastic design changes. Samsung is rumored to abandon the Classic series in favor of a new model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It remains to be seen if the Pro watch will carry the rotating bezel, although some rumors claim that Samsung isn’t bringing it back this year. Suppose the rotating bezel doesn’t make a comeback. In that case, we expect the company to include either a dial on the side, or a capacitive dial that we’ve seen on previous Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are expected to carry over features from the Galaxy Watch 4 series, such as IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G military protection, Samsung Pay, NFC, GPS, and unique Samsung features. These features could enhance the experience when paired with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Galaxy S series smartphones.

Regarding specifications, no information leaked previously, and we don’t know anything regarding the screen size, technology, RAM, storage, and even the chipset that’ll power the watches.

Health features

The Galaxy Watch 5 series will retain most of the same sensors as last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 series. The watches will come with the same, or improved 3-in-1 BioActive sensor that supports heart rate, ECG, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, and Blood oxygen monitoring. The new smartwatches will also retain the features of its predecessor. While we don’t have information on any of the latest and upcoming features, we expect improvements to sports modes, automatic tracking, and enhancements to sleep tracking.

We previously heard the Galaxy Watch 5 series could be equipped with a new infrared thermometer sensor to check your body's temperature, but this was later confirmed to be false. Samsung reportedly worked on it, but wasn’t ready to launch it in this year’s new smartwatches.

Performance and Software

Samsung co-developed Wear OS 3.0 with Google, and it was the first manufacturer to release new smartwatches with the new operating system. The new Galaxy Smartwatches rely on Wear OS 3.0, and they’re heavily customized to fit the style of the Tizen user interface.

We don’t have any information about any of the new software features and performance improvements, but we’re expecting a lot of enhancements to make the animations smoother and the battery last longer. We also expect the Galaxy Watch 5 series to fully support Google Assistant, which was recently released to the Galaxy Watch 4 devices. We have also compared Bixby with Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4, in case you’re interested in how it works.

Battery

All signs indicate that we might see larger batteries in the upcoming watches. The smaller Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is rumored to come with a 276mAh battery capacity, while the larger will reportedly pack a 398mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will allegedly have a large 572mAh battery capacity.

The new smartwatches are also rumored to offer 10W fast charging for all new smartwatches, which would nearly double the charging speeds. Even Apple offers fast charging for its Apple smartwatches, and we would love to be able to top up the device in just 30 minutes to a reasonable level where it could last about an entire day without any issues.

What we want to see

Better battery life: The Galaxy Watch 4 series are some of the best alternative smartwatches to the Apple Watches, but they’re unimpressive when it comes to battery endurance. We’re expecting larger batteries in the new Galaxy Watch 5 series, and we hope that Samsung manages to make significant improvements to make the new watches last longer on a single charge.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series are some of the best alternative smartwatches to the Apple Watches, but they’re unimpressive when it comes to battery endurance. We’re expecting larger batteries in the new Galaxy Watch 5 series, and we hope that Samsung manages to make significant improvements to make the new watches last longer on a single charge. Fast charging: The new smartwatches are rumored to come with fast charging, nearly doubling the charging speed of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We’re hoping to see a 0-80% charge in a reasonable time, which could help eliminate some of the problems of the smartwatches not lasting as much as other competing smartwatches in the similar price segment.

The new smartwatches are rumored to come with fast charging, nearly doubling the charging speed of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We’re hoping to see a 0-80% charge in a reasonable time, which could help eliminate some of the problems of the smartwatches not lasting as much as other competing smartwatches in the similar price segment. Cross-platform health measurements: ECG and blood pressure monitoring is limited to Samsung devices. As a true alternative to the Apple Watch, we wish Samsung would allow these features to work on other Android smartphones. Smartwatches are meant to be the best companion for measuring health and fitness activities, and we want Samsung to open up to other vendors.

ECG and blood pressure monitoring is limited to Samsung devices. As a true alternative to the Apple Watch, we wish Samsung would allow these features to work on other Android smartphones. Smartwatches are meant to be the best companion for measuring health and fitness activities, and we want Samsung to open up to other vendors. More customization: The Galaxy Watch 4 series are pretty customizable, and the Play Store contains thousands of great-looking watch faces, and watch face builder services. However, we want to see a new software tool that would allow users to customize further and easily create their own watch faces. We don’t expect this to please casual users, but it would be great to see for enthusiasts like us, and power users.