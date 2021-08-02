We have received vital information concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. This new smartwatch is expected to launch alongside Samsung’s new foldables and a new pair of headphones. The new Galaxy Watch is also rumored to arrive in four different models. Still, the most crucial change is that Samsung’s new wearables will ditch Tizen in favor of a new Samsung One UI Watch, and it seems that this change will also boost the device’s performance.

Wear OS devices are well known in the tech world for their relatively short battery life. Most watches can only last about a day with regular use, but it seems that Samsung will come to change that with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a new version of Wear OS.

According to the guys over at WinFuture, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could arrive in a Classic variant that would allow you to choose between 42mm and 46mm sizes. In contrast, the vanilla variant would offer 40mm and 44mm options to choose from. In addition, the larger Classic variant would feature a 1.36-inch 450×450 display, while the other model could have a 1.19-inch display.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 is also rumored to feature 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, and the Exynos W920 processor under the hood. We could also get 5ATM/IP68 water/dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS, and LTE support if you want to pay extra. However, the most important detail of this report claims that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could arrive with a 361mAh battery, which according to “various sources,” should go up to seven days without needing to charge it.

“…as well as a 361 mAh battery and the new Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 as a customized user interface. The battery life is stated by various sources with up to seven days.”

The report doesn’t clarify whether this will be thanks to a “low-power” mode or maybe new features in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but it is good to know that Android OEMs are working to give us better battery life on their smartwatches.

If you can't get enough, enjoy this fresh (translated) official Specs-Sheet of the Galaxy Watch4 Classic#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyWatch4 pic.twitter.com/YH68LQinRo — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 2, 2021

And it seems that rumors and leaks don’t stop there, as we have also come across what appears to be an official spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. This spec sheet would confirm that the new wearable will feature a new Exynos W920 processor, which is believed to feature 5nm architecture, meaning that it could be more power-efficient than previous smartwatch chips. We also find the same 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage, and more. Finally, we get to see three different health sensors, a PPG, an ECG, and a BIA sensor which are used to measure blood pressure, heart rate, and level of body fat. Still, as with every other rumor, take it with some salt.

Source 1 9to5Google

Source 2 SamMobile