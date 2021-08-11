Samsung has finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches. The latter comes with the beloved rotating bezel, and it has the “Classic” looks that we all missed from the Gear series of Samsung smartwatches. The new generation comes with an upgraded chipset, and the new unified platform that Samsung calls “One UI Watch”, which is built after Google and Samsung have partnered up to make Wear OS better.

The Galaxy Watch4 has a 1.19-inch display on the 40mm variant and a 1.34-inch display on the larger 44mm model. The Galaxy Watch 4 42mm also has a 1.19-inch display, while the 46mm model has a 1.36-inch screen. All of the screens are higher resolution panels, offering 330 Pixel-Per-Inch. The Watch 4’s chassis is made of aluminum, while the Watch 4 Classic features a stainless steel case.

Both the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are powered by the Exynos W920 processor that’s built on the 5nm technology – which has a 20% faster CPU, 50% more RAM, and the GPU is 10 times faster than the previous generation. It has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Watch 4 40mm and Watch 4 Classic 42mm feature a 247 mAh battery, while the larger version of each model have 361 mAh capacity. Samsung promises up to 40 hours of battery life, and also says that a 30-minute charge will provide up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a new 3-in-1 sensor called the Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Heart Rate (PPG), Electrical Heart (ECG), and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor (BIAI)). It’s also Samsung’s first-ever body composition analysis tool that lets you track and analyze skeletal muscle, fat mass, body fat, BMI, and body water. This composition can be checked with two fingers on the watch, and it only takes 15 seconds. The watch then captures 2,400 data points with up to 98% accuracy.

Galaxy Watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Both the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 classic will be available in Bluetooth and LTE variants. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

As for colors, the Watch 4 comes in three, Black, Silver, and Ping Gold. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will also be available in three colors: Black, Silver, and Green.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Fancy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? It's still hot from the spotlight on the stage. Go ahead and secure yours! View at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch 4 Classic are available for pre-order from today, and they will be on sale from August 27. The Bluetooth variant for the Watch 4 starts at $249.99, while the Watch 4 Classic will start at $349.99. The LTE version of each smartwatch will cost $50 more, so the Watch 4 will be $299.99, and $399.99 for the Classic model. Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch4 or the Galaxy Watch4 Classic can get a $50 Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Fancy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic? It's still hot from the spotlight on the stage. Go ahead and secure yours! View at Samsung

Samsung has also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G devices, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event.